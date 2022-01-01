Каталог компаний
Emerson
Emerson Зарплаты

Зарплата Emerson варьируется от $3,633 общей компенсации в год для Управление персоналом в нижнем диапазоне до $180,000 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Emerson. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Программный инженер
Median $105K

Full-Stack разработчик

Продукт-менеджер
Median $130K
Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению
Median $95K

Инженер-механик
Median $107K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
Median $180K
Продажи
Median $83K
Бухгалтер
$58.3K
Бизнес-аналитик
$5.1K
Развитие бизнеса
$112K
Инженер систем управления
$113K
Обслуживание клиентов
$17.9K
Менеджер по анализу данных
$47.9K
Дата-сайентист
$8.3K
Инженер-электрик
$132K
Финансовый аналитик
$34.6K
Управление персоналом
$3.6K
IT-специалист
$20.1K
Маркетинг
$125K
Программный менеджер
$171K
Проектный менеджер
$113K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$30.9K
Архитектор решений
$104K
Менеджер технических программ
$160K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Emerson — Менеджер по разработке ПО с годовой общей компенсацией $180,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Emerson составляет $104,475.

