Справочник компаний
Driven by Stem
Работаете здесь? Заявить о своей компании
Ключевые инсайты
  • Поделитесь чем-то уникальным о Driven by Stem, что может быть полезно другим (например, советы по интервью, выбор команды, уникальная культура и т. д.).
    • О компании

    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Год основания
    450
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на свой почтовый ящик

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы получите подробную информацию о компенсации по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA, и применяются Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования Google.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Не найдено рекомендуемых вакансий для Driven by Stem

    Связанные компании

    • Netflix
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • Посмотреть все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы