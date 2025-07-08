Digiteq Automotive Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Digiteq Automotive варьируется от $37,539 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $78,979 для Программный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне.

Инженер-электрик
$45K
Программный менеджер
$79K
Проектный менеджер
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Программный инженер
$37.5K
Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Digiteq Automotive — Программный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $78,979. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Digiteq Automotive составляет $45,312.

