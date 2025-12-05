Каталог компаний
Department of Homeland Security
Медианный компенсационный пакет Аналитик по кибербезопасности в Department of Homeland Security составляет $103K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Department of Homeland Security. Последнее обновление: 12/5/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Общая сумма в год
$103K
Уровень
L2
Оклад
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$3K
Лет в компании
2 Лет
Лет опыта
4 Лет
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Аналитик по кибербезопасности в Department of Homeland Security составляет $291,250 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Department of Homeland Security для позиции Аналитик по кибербезопасности составляет $149,000.

Другие ресурсы

