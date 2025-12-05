Каталог компаний
Dentsu
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Маркетинг

  • Все зарплаты Маркетинг

Dentsu Маркетинг Зарплаты

Компенсация Маркетинг in United States в Dentsu составляет от ARS 98.73M за year для L2 до ARS 169.88M за year для L5. Медианный yearный компенсационный пакет in United States составляет ARS 118.47M. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Dentsu. Последнее обновление: 12/5/2025

Средняя Компенсация по Уровень
Добавить данныеСравнить уровни
Название уровня
Общая сумма
Базовая
Акции
Премия
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Посмотреть 1 Больше уровней
Добавить данныеСравнить уровни
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии

Внести данные
Какие карьерные уровни в Dentsu?

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Маркетинг предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Маркетинг в Dentsu in United States составляет ARS 210,618,880 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Dentsu для позиции Маркетинг in United States составляет ARS 118,473,120.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Dentsu не найдены

Похожие компании

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.