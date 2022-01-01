Delta Electronics Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Delta Electronics варьируется от $16,027 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-менеджер в нижнем диапазоне до $153,000 для Продажи в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Delta Electronics. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $45.8K

Сетевой инженер

Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению
Median $49.5K
Инженер-механик
Median $36K

Инженер-электрик
Median $49.6K
Дата-сайентист
Median $41.8K
Продукт-дизайнер
Median $62.2K
Управление персоналом
$90.5K
Маркетинговые операции
$35.3K
Продукт-менеджер
$16K
Программный менеджер
$52.7K
Проектный менеджер
$51.5K
Продажи
$153K
Инженер по продажам
$149K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$63.1K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Delta Electronics — Продажи at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $153,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Delta Electronics составляет $50,577.

Другие ресурсы