    • О компании

    As automation and collaboration shape the future of work, Cube's mission is to empower Finance teams to become the key strategic value-drivers of the organization. Armed with faster, smarter insights, Finance teams will actively influence the key decisions that propel the business forward.Cube is the simplest FP&A platform on the planet that empowers Finance teams to deliver faster, more strategic insights that drive the business forward. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube streamlines manual data transformation, reduces errors, and improves collaboration. Think Enterprise FP&A meets the flexibility of your spreadsheet.

    cubesoftware.com
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Год основания
    70
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

