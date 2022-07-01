Каталог компаний
ConsumerAffairs
    ConsumerAffairs is a rapidly growing online marketplace where each month millions of consumers research purchases, connect with brands, transact, write reviews and stay up to date on important consumer news.Brands utilize our software-as-a-service platform to connect with customers, collect reviews and generate sales.ConsumerAffairs has a creative, driven and fast-paced entrepreneurial environment. We are looking for teammates that want to win, are self-motivated, high performing and who yearn to build something big.

    http://www.consumeraffairs.com
    1998
    240
    $10M-$50M
