Каталог компаний
Constellation Software
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Constellation Software Зарплаты

Зарплата Constellation Software варьируется от $47,076 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $142,509 для Программный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Constellation Software. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Продукт-менеджер
Median $97.1K
Программный инженер
Median $65K
Бизнес-аналитик
$47.1K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Развитие бизнеса
$82.6K
Маркетинг
$116K
Маркетинговые операции
$58.8K
Продукт-дизайнер
$54.9K
Программный менеджер
$143K
Продажи
$99.5K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$99.8K
Венчурный капиталист
$80.6K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Constellation Software — Программный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $142,509. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Constellation Software составляет $82,626.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Constellation Software не найдены

Похожие компании

  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы