Chipper Cash Зарплаты

Зарплата Chipper Cash варьируется от $31,840 общей компенсации в год для Программный менеджер в нижнем диапазоне до $175,000 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Chipper Cash. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Программный инженер
Median $175K
Дата-сайентист
$144K
Финансовый аналитик
$82.6K

Программный менеджер
$31.8K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Chipper Cash — Программный инженер с годовой общей компенсацией $175,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chipper Cash составляет $113,430.

Другие ресурсы