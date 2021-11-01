Каталог компаний
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Chipotle Mexican Grill Зарплаты

Зарплата Chipotle Mexican Grill варьируется от $30,150 общей компенсации в год для Технический писатель в нижнем диапазоне до $156,000 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Chipotle Mexican Grill. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $140K
Обслуживание клиентов
Median $38K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Финансовый аналитик
$74.6K
IT-специалист
$147K
Маркетинговые операции
$127K
Программный менеджер
$60.3K
Проектный менеджер
$59.7K
Продажи
$129K
Технический писатель
$30.2K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Chipotle Mexican Grill — Продукт-менеджер с годовой общей компенсацией $156,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chipotle Mexican Grill составляет $100,808.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Chipotle Mexican Grill не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы