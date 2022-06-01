Chili Piper Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Chili Piper варьируется от $70,350 общей компенсации в год для Рекрутер в нижнем диапазоне до $136,953 для Успех клиентов в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Chili Piper. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Программный инженер
Median $120K
Успех клиентов
$137K
Управление персоналом
$83.6K

Продукт-дизайнер
$103K
Рекрутер
$70.4K
UX-исследователь
$114K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Chili Piper — Успех клиентов at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $136,953. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chili Piper составляет $108,663.

