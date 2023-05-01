Каталог компаний
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Зарплаты

Зарплата Children's Hospital Los Angeles варьируется от $80,595 общей компенсации в год для Финансовый аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $161,700 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Дата-сайентист
$141K
Финансовый аналитик
$80.6K
Программный инженер
$162K

Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Children's Hospital Los Angeles — Программный инженер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $161,700. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Children's Hospital Los Angeles составляет $140,700.

