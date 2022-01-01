Каталог компаний
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Зарплаты

Зарплата Chick-fil-A варьируется от $31,200 общей компенсации в год для Продажи в нижнем диапазоне до $227,562 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Chick-fil-A. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Программный инженер
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend-разработчик

Инженер данных

Дата-сайентист
9 $167K
10 $207K
Обслуживание клиентов
Median $32K

Продажи
Median $31.2K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
Median $225K
Бизнес-операции
$184K
Бизнес-аналитик
Median $104K
Развитие бизнеса
$79.7K
Аналитик данных
$101K
IT-специалист
$184K
Продукт-дизайнер
$70.4K
Продукт-менеджер
$177K
Программный менеджер
$186K
Проектный менеджер
Median $150K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Chick-fil-A — Программный инженер at the 10 level с годовой общей компенсацией $227,562. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chick-fil-A составляет $151,996.

