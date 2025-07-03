Chetu Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Chetu варьируется от $1,191 общей компенсации в год для Дата-сайентист в нижнем диапазоне до $149,250 для Проектный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Chetu. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Дата-сайентист
$1.2K
Проектный менеджер
$149K
Программный инженер
$3.4K

Менеджер по разработке ПО
$146K
Архитектор решений
$30.2K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Chetu — Проектный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $149,250. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chetu составляет $30,150.

