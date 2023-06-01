CHEQ Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата CHEQ варьируется от $29,368 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $129,350 для Продажи в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников CHEQ. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Продукт-менеджер
$118K
Продажи
$129K
Инженер по продажам
$126K

Программный инженер
$29.4K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в CHEQ — Продажи at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $129,350. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в CHEQ составляет $121,788.

