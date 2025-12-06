Каталог компаний
CGI
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Консультант по управлению

  • Все зарплаты Консультант по управлению

CGI Консультант по управлению Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Консультант по управлению in Canada в CGI составляет CA$90.5K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах CGI. Последнее обновление: 12/6/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
CGI
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
Общая сумма в год
$65.8K
Уровень
L2
Оклад
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2 Лет
Лет опыта
3 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в CGI?
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии

Внести данные

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Консультант по управлению предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Консультант по управлению в CGI in Canada составляет CA$176,592 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в CGI для позиции Консультант по управлению in Canada составляет CA$94,537.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в CGI не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.