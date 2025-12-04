Каталог компаний
CFGI
CFGI Бухгалтер Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Бухгалтер in United States в CFGI составляет $165K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах CFGI. Последнее обновление: 12/4/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Общая сумма в год
$165K
Уровень
Senior Manager
Оклад
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$15K
Лет в компании
3 Лет
Лет опыта
10 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в CFGI?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Бухгалтер в CFGI in United States составляет $175,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в CFGI для позиции Бухгалтер in United States составляет $165,000.

Другие ресурсы

