Медианный компенсационный пакет Продажи in United Kingdom в Certify составляет £190K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Certify. Последнее обновление: 12/4/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Certify
Enterprise Sales Executive
London, EN, United Kingdom
Общая сумма в год
$127K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
3 Лет
Лет опыта
11 Лет
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Продажи в Certify in United Kingdom составляет £101,441 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Certify для позиции Продажи in United Kingdom составляет £94,819.

