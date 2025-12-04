Каталог компаний
Cepton
Cepton Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению in United States в Cepton составляет $163K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Cepton. Последнее обновление: 12/4/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Cepton
ASIC Design Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Общая сумма в год
$163K
Уровень
hidden
Оклад
$161K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2-4 Лет
Лет опыта
5-10 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Cepton?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению в Cepton in United States составляет $172,500 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Cepton для позиции Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению in United States составляет $163,000.

Другие ресурсы

