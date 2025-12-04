Каталог компаний
Centre for Development of Telematics
Centre for Development of Telematics Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению in India в Centre for Development of Telematics составляет ₹1.94M за year.

Медианный пакет
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Общая сумма в год
$22K
Уровень
E2
Оклад
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
5 Лет
Лет опыта
5 Лет
Последние данные о зарплатах
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению в Centre for Development of Telematics in India составляет ₹2,113,060 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Centre for Development of Telematics для позиции Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению in India составляет ₹1,935,796.

Другие ресурсы

