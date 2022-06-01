Каталог компаний
Centerstone
Лучшие инсайты
    • О компании

    Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

    http://www.centerstone.org
    Веб-сайт
    1997
    Год основания
    2,510
    Количество сотрудников
    $500M-$1B
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Другие ресурсы