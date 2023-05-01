Cascade is a strategy execution platform that helps organizations build and execute business plans, track initiatives, and improve team performance. Their customers include organizations working on important projects such as battling the AIDS epidemic and establishing a supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. Cascade is a team of over 100 people who are scaling up fast and aim to have their platform in the hands of millions of people. They are not a good fit for companies who do not prioritize execution, transparency, accountability, and adapting their strategy.