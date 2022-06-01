Каталог компаний
Carpenter Technology
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Carpenter Technology, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other sectors. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter’s superalloy and titanium powder technologies support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing or 3D printing.

    http://www.cartech.com
    Веб-сайт
    1889
    Год основания
    4,500
    Количество сотрудников
    $1B-$10B
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Carpenter Technology не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Google
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы