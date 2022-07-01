Справочник компаний
Capital Rx
    • О компании

    Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx’s enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

    https://cap-rx.com
    Веб-сайт
    2017
    Год основания
    330
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

