Справочник компаний
Campus First
Работаете здесь? Заявить о своей компании
Ключевые инсайты
  • Поделитесь чем-то уникальным о Campus First, что может быть полезно другим (например, советы по интервью, выбор команды, уникальная культура и т. д.).
    • О компании

    Driven by innovation, Campus First is a boutique development and management firm that’s dedicated to reinventing the student housing experience. With in-depth knowledge of today’s student housing market, this full-service management company caters to the needs of individual communities, including students and parents alike. From world-class amenities to securing the perfect location, every property in the Campus First portfolio offers students an exciting opportunity to live life to the fullest, all the while giving them the space and the means to excel in an academic environment.

    campus1st.com
    Веб-сайт
    2014
    Год основания
    45
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на свой почтовый ящик

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы получите подробную информацию о компенсации по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA, и применяются Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования Google.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Не найдено рекомендуемых вакансий для Campus First

    Связанные компании

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Square
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Посмотреть все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы