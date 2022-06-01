Каталог компаний
Buckman
    • О компании

    Buckman is completely committed to helping our customers succeed, regardless of the challenges facing them, the industry they operate in or their location in the world. To fulfill that commitment, we surround our rigorously trained industry experts with the highest-quality chemicals, the latest smart technology and advanced data analysis. All focused on helping your operation improve productivity, increase profitability, and ensure safety, compliance and sustainability. That’s more than chemistry. That’s Chemistry, connected.

    buckman.com
    Веб-сайт
    1945
    Год основания
    1,750
    Количество сотрудников
    $500M-$1B
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

