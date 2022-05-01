Bright Health Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Bright Health варьируется от $127,160 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $249,240 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Bright Health. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Продукт-менеджер
$249K
Программный инженер
Median $127K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$216K

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Bright Health — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $249,240. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bright Health составляет $216,075.

