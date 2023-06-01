Каталог компаний
Boost Payment Solutions
    О компании

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    Веб-сайт
    2009
    Год основания
    71
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

