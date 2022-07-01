BlueVoyant Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата BlueVoyant варьируется от $81,258 общей компенсации в год для Аналитик по кибербезопасности в нижнем диапазоне до $286,560 для IT-специалист в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников BlueVoyant. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Программный инженер
Median $127K

Full-Stack разработчик

IT-специалист
$287K
Продукт-менеджер
$153K

Продажи
$84.6K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$81.3K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в BlueVoyant — IT-специалист at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $286,560. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в BlueVoyant составляет $127,000.

