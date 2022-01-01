BlueVine Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата BlueVine варьируется от $100,890 общей компенсации в год для Аналитик данных в нижнем диапазоне до $270,000 для Развитие бизнеса в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников BlueVine. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Развитие бизнеса
Median $270K
Аналитик данных
$101K
Финансовый аналитик
$114K

Маркетинг
$149K
Менеджер по партнерству
$259K
Продукт-дизайнер
Median $151K
Продукт-менеджер
$199K
Программный инженер
$141K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$264K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в BlueVine — Развитие бизнеса с годовой общей компенсацией $270,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в BlueVine составляет $151,000.

