Berkeley Lab
Berkeley Lab Инженер-механик Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер-механик in United States в Berkeley Lab составляет $160K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Berkeley Lab. Последнее обновление: 12/4/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Berkeley Lab
Mechanical Engineer III
Berkeley, CA
Общая сумма в год
$160K
Уровень
L3
Оклад
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
6 Лет
Лет опыта
11 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Berkeley Lab?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер-механик в Berkeley Lab in United States составляет $180,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Berkeley Lab для позиции Инженер-механик in United States составляет $140,000.

