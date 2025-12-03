Каталог компаний
Bench Accounting
  Зарплаты
  Продукт-дизайнер

  Все зарплаты Продукт-дизайнер

Bench Accounting Продукт-дизайнер Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Продукт-дизайнер in Canada в Bench Accounting составляет CA$106K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Bench Accounting. Последнее обновление: 12/3/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Общая сумма в год
$76.5K
Уровень
Senior
Оклад
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2 Лет
Лет опыта
7 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Bench Accounting?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Продукт-дизайнер в Bench Accounting in Canada составляет CA$125,065 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bench Accounting для позиции Продукт-дизайнер in Canada составляет CA$105,826.

Другие ресурсы

