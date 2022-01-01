Каталог компаний
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Зарплаты

Зарплата Basis Technologies варьируется от $70,853 общей компенсации в год для Маркетинг в нижнем диапазоне до $242,661 для Продуктовый менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Basis Technologies. Последнее обновление: 10/10/2025

$160K

Инженер-программист
Median $96K
Аналитик данных
$95.9K
Специалист по данным
$73.4K

Маркетинг
$70.9K
Продуктовый менеджер
$243K
Рекрутер
$88.4K
Продажи
$209K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$220K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Basis Technologies — Продуктовый менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $242,661. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Basis Technologies составляет $95,938.

