Banner Health Зарплаты

Зарплата Banner Health варьируется от $63,700 общей компенсации в год для Административный помощник в нижнем диапазоне до $144,275 для Врач в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Banner Health. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Продукт-дизайнер
Median $90.5K
Административный помощник
$63.7K
Аналитик данных
$65.3K

Консультант по управлению
$101K
Врач
$144K
Продукт-менеджер
$105K
Программный инженер
$68.6K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Banner Health — Врач at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $144,275. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Banner Health составляет $90,480.

