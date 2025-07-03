Каталог компаний
Bank of England
Bank of England Зарплаты

Зарплата Bank of England варьируется от $40,775 общей компенсации в год для Административный помощник в нижнем диапазоне до $196,213 для Архитектор решений в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Bank of England. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Дата-сайентист
Median $72K
Финансовый аналитик
Median $67.5K
Программный инженер
Median $42.6K

Административный помощник
$40.8K
Бизнес-аналитик
$89.1K
Развитие бизнеса
$50.3K
Аналитик данных
$67.8K
Инвестиционный банкир
$52.7K
Архитектор решений
$196K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Bank of England — Архитектор решений at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $196,213. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bank of England составляет $67,468.

