Backbase Зарплаты

Зарплата Backbase варьируется от $17,963 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $250,000 для Архитектор решений в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Backbase. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Программный инженер
Median $88.7K

Инженер мобильной разработки

Backend-разработчик

Продукт-менеджер
Median $85.5K
Архитектор решений
Median $250K

Бизнес-аналитик
$31.4K
Маркетинг
$92.2K
Маркетинговые операции
$117K
Продукт-дизайнер
$18K
Проектный менеджер
$115K
Рекрутер
$59.9K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$99.7K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$91.2K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Backbase — Архитектор решений с годовой общей компенсацией $250,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Backbase составляет $91,237.

