Back Market Зарплаты

Зарплата Back Market варьируется от $52,740 общей компенсации в год для Проектный менеджер в нижнем диапазоне до $108,455 для UX-исследователь в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Back Market. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Программный инженер
Median $99.4K

Backend-разработчик

Развитие бизнеса
$85.4K
Основатель
$99.5K

Продукт-дизайнер
$86.7K
Продукт-менеджер
$56.1K
Проектный менеджер
$52.7K
Менеджер технических программ
$84.5K
UX-исследователь
$108K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Back Market — UX-исследователь at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $108,455. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Back Market составляет $86,050.

