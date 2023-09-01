Atlantic Health System Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Atlantic Health System варьируется от $65,325 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $128,106 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Atlantic Health System. Последнее обновление: 11/14/2025

Бизнес-аналитик
$65.3K
Управление персоналом
$106K
Программный инженер
$128K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Atlantic Health System — Программный инженер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $128,106. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Atlantic Health System составляет $105,550.

