Каталог компаний
Apptium Technologies
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Apptium Technologies, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Apptium is a leading technology solutions provider to enterprises serving the Communications, Media, Entertainment and High-Tech industries. Our Digital Business Platform (DBP) brings together cross-functional teams in business and IT to visually develop and deploy omni-channel applications with increased agility, faster time to market, and lower cost. We enable clients to optimize the digital customer journey, harnessing insight-driven data to drive real-time actions and deliver meaningful, customer-centric experiences across all channels. From commerce to care, our solutions help evolve digital strategy, elevate customer experience, and transform business operations. Our award winning project teams deliver high-value, measurable results by working collaboratively with clients through a user-centered, technology- and business-based methodology. We believe this approach enhances return-on-investment for our clients by significantly reducing the time and risk associated with designing and implementing business and technology solutions. Our digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions enable clients to improve productivity and competitiveness, strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers and partners, and reduce costs.

    http://www.apptium.com
    Веб-сайт
    2014
    Год основания
    240
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Apptium Technologies не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы