Справочник компаний
AppearMe
Работаете здесь? Заявить о своей компании
Ключевые инсайты
  • Поделитесь чем-то уникальным о AppearMe, что может быть полезно другим (например, советы по интервью, выбор команды, уникальная культура и т. д.).
    • О компании

    AppearMe is a legal startup that connects litigators with appearance, deposition, and freelance attorneys in just 60 seconds. It is a real-time and on-demand solution that allows attorneys to find help 10 minutes before an appearance or even a month in advance. With over 10,000 registered attorneys, AppearMe covers various areas of law and provides a quick and efficient way to find an appearance attorney. The app is easy to use, taking only a few minutes to upload case information and find an attorney. It is affordable for those seeking an appearance attorney and profitable for those making appearances. Attorneys can use the app to both find attorneys and make appearances, allowing for better scheduling and income generation.

    http://www.AppearMe.com
    Веб-сайт
    2017
    Год основания
    31
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на свой почтовый ящик

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы получите подробную информацию о компенсации по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA, и применяются Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования Google.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Не найдено рекомендуемых вакансий для AppearMe

    Связанные компании

    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • Посмотреть все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы