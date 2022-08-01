Справочник компаний
Airvet
Ключевые инсайты
    • О компании

    We believe that pet care should extend beyond the walls of an office to support your pet's health wherever you are. Each Airvet™ veterinarian is licensed and board-certified to ensure the highest standards of pet care.If you’re a veterinarian, use Airvet and offer the same telehealth experiences that your clients are getting in human medicine. Engage with your own clients (or with pet parents from across the country) via video and real-time chat to drive clinic revenue and create a continuity of care never achievable before, all while becoming a part of the most innovative veterinary community.

    http://airVet.com
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Год основания
    45
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

