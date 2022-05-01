Age of Learning Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Age of Learning варьируется от $81,600 общей компенсации в год для UX-исследователь в нижнем диапазоне до $414,915 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Age of Learning. Последнее обновление: 11/14/2025

Программный инженер
Median $135K

Full-Stack разработчик

Дата-сайентист
$134K
Продукт-дизайнер
$116K

Продукт-менеджер
$415K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$166K
UX-исследователь
$81.6K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Age of Learning — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $414,915. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Age of Learning составляет $134,333.

