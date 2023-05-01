Справочник компаний
Aeroseal
Работаете здесь? Заявить о своей компании
Ключевые инсайты
  • Поделитесь чем-то уникальным о Aeroseal, что может быть полезно другим (например, советы по интервью, выбор команды, уникальная культура и т. д.).
    • О компании

    Aeroseal is a climate tech company that aims to reduce the world's carbon emissions by 1 gigaton annually. They use their leak sealing technologies, HomeSeal Connect and AeroBarrier Connect, to inject a fog of sealant particles into pressurized spaces, creating a certificate of completion showing before and after leakage. They have a presence in 27 countries and all 50 states across the U.S. and have sealed nearly 200,000 projects, saving nearly $2 billion in wasted energy. They were recently certified as a Great Place to Work for May 2022-2023.

    https://aeroseal.com
    Веб-сайт
    2010
    Год основания
    126
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на свой почтовый ящик

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы получите подробную информацию о компенсации по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA, и применяются Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования Google.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Не найдено рекомендуемых вакансий для Aeroseal

    Связанные компании

    • Google
    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • DoorDash
    • Pinterest
    • Посмотреть все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы