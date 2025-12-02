Каталог компаний
ADNOC
ADNOC Инженер-геолог Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер-геолог in United Arab Emirates в ADNOC составляет AED 630K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах ADNOC. Последнее обновление: 12/2/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Общая сумма в год
$172K
Уровень
L3
Оклад
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$24.5K
Лет в компании
3 Лет
Лет опыта
16 Лет
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер-геолог в ADNOC in United Arab Emirates составляет AED 762,020 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в ADNOC для позиции Инженер-геолог in United Arab Emirates составляет AED 669,476.

