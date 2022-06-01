Каталог компаний
Accuray
    At Accuray, we make a direct and powerful impact on the lives of cancer patients every day — helping them live longer, better lives. But our commitment to innovation offers a truly unique opportunity: the chance to change the fight against cancer — helping to develop, introduce and support new treatment delivery systems and software that will give new hope and new health to cancer patients and cancer survivors around the world.Accuray develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments. Our radiation therapy for cancer makes treatment shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives.

    1990
    Год основания
    1,000
    Количество сотрудников
    Головной офис

