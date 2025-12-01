Каталог компаний
3Pillar Global
Медианный компенсационный пакет Программный инженер in Mexico в 3Pillar Global составляет MX$904K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах 3Pillar Global. Последнее обновление: 12/1/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
3Pillar Global
Software Engineer
Guadalajara, JA, Mexico
Общая сумма в год
$47.9K
Уровень
Senior
Оклад
$47.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
4 Лет
Лет опыта
8 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в 3Pillar Global?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Программный инженер в 3Pillar Global in Mexico составляет MX$1,300,864 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в 3Pillar Global для позиции Программный инженер in Mexico составляет MX$903,897.

