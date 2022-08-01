Справочник компаний
Saks Fifth Avenue
    Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since our inception in 1924, we have delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Our unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping.

    saksfifthavenue.com
    Веб-сайт
    1924
    Год основания
    9,250
    Количество сотрудников
    $1B-$10B
    Примерная выручка
