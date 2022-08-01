Справочник компаний
Recogni
Ключевые инсайты
    • О компании

    Recogni, with its unique approach to designing a vision-oriented inference artificial intelligence system from the ground up as a holistic module, will deliver unprecedented inference performance at more than 500x better power efficiency compared to other solutions, enabling novel edge processing at multiple points on vehicles to naturally offload central processing needs.​Building on a strong foundation of entrepreneurial team-building and operations experiences, our unique blend of proven track records in high-performance computing and distributed systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and imaging and vision systems is empowering us to accelerate the realization of fully-autonomous vehicles.

    http://recogni.com
    Веб-сайт
    2017
    Год основания
    60
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

