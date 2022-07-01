Справочник компаний
National Capitol Contracting
    О компании

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers’ unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    Веб-сайт
    2002
    Год основания
    80
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

